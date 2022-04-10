Rebeccah, a part-time nurse from Leicester, tells BBC Panorama that she cannot afford enough food for her three children and herself, so she sometimes goes without.

She says the rising cost of living has pushed her close to breaking point, but she is trying to find ways to cope, including accepting donated groceries from neighbours.

You can watch the full story on Panorama’s Surviving the Cost of Living Crisis on BBC One at 20:00 on Monday 11 April and on iPlayer.