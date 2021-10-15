Brain cancer DNA research hopes to speed up diagnosis
More than 200 brain tumour patients at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge are to have the entire genetic code of their cancer sequenced.
The Minderoo Precision Brain Tumour Programme aims to speed up diagnosis and help personalise treatment for patients with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.
It’s hoped it may ultimately lead to new targeted treatments which extend survival.
Warning: This video contains clips of medical diagnosis and graphic medical scenes