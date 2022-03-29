Service of remembrance to honour Prince Philip

The Queen was joined by family members, politicians and European royals for a service at Westminster Abbey in remembrance of Prince Philip.

She helped plan the service for her late husband, which paid tribute to his public life, including his support for 700 charitable organisations.

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April last year, aged 99.

