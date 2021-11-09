The long fight to prosecute our father for rape

Sisters Alex and Chyann were repeatedly raped by their father as children.

After their case was rejected three times by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), they found they had one last avenue to try to get justice.

In this video, they explain how the process and years of delays put a strain on their relationship.

Watch their full story on BBC Panorama Beyond Reasonable Doubt: Britain’s Rape Crisis on BBC One, 21:00 GMT, 28 March 2022, which will be available here after broadcast.