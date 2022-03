The man accused of murdering Sir David Amess MP told police only hours afterwards that it was a terrorist attack.

The trial at the Old Bailey also heard how Mr Ali told police officers he "killed an MP".

Sir David, the MP for Southend West, died after he was stabbed more than 20 times during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies charges of murder and preparing acts of terrorism.