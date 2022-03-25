Leeds teacher tackling poverty by giving 'every head a bed'
With warnings that more than a million people will be pushed into absolute poverty from April, many charities are calling on the government to do more to help tackle the rising cost of living.
Already hundreds of thousands of people in the UK can't afford basic furniture.
There are children sleeping on bedding in baths, brothers and sisters taking turns to share a single bed, and some kids sleeping on floors.
This is the story of one teacher in Leeds who is trying to help.