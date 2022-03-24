David Amess killing: Bodycam shows moment suspect is arrested

Jurors have been shown footage of the moment two police officers tackled a knife-wielding terror suspect accused of murdering Sir David Amess MP.

Sir David, the MP for Southend West, died after he was stabbed more than 20 times during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.

Officers were heard shouting "drop the knife" as they entered Belfairs Methodist Church after the attack.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies charges of murder and preparing acts of terrorism.

