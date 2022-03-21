William and Kate dance and taste chocolate in Belize

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are on a tour of the Caribbean, danced with locals on their first stop in Belize.

They also ground cacao nibs at a chocolate farm, before tasting a sample of its hot chocolate.

The couple are marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this year, in their first joint overseas trip since the start of the pandemic.

