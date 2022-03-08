Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said one of the proudest boasts in the free world was to say "I am a Ukrainian," following a live address to the House of Commons by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Zelensky's speech was broadcast to MPs in the Commons using TV screens installed in the chamber.

Members of the House of Lords also watched from the public gallery.

The Ukrainian president spoke in his mother tongue as MPs followed a live translation over special headphones.

Live news and updates on Ukraine war