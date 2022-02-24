Camilla: Domestic abuse requires culture change

In an exclusive interview the Duchess of Cornwall has told the BBC that she will continue to support victims of domestic violence once she becomes Queen Consort.

Speaking to Emma Barnett for Woman’s Hour and BBC Breakfast before she, Prince Charles or the Queen tested positive for Covid-19, Camilla said that to be given the title by the Queen would represent a “great honour” and that it would help to highlight the work of the causes she supports.

The duchess was speaking at Clarence House as she was reunited with Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her husband in 2010, and whose story Camilla credits with inspiring her to become a domestic abuse campaigner..

