In an exclusive BBC interview, the Duchess of Cornwall said the title of Queen Consort would help her highlight the causes she supports.

Speaking to Emma Barnett for Woman’s Hour and BBC Breakfast, Camilla said that to be given the title by the Queen would represent a “great honour”.

In the interview, which took place before the duchess, Prince Charles and the Queen tested positive for Covid-19, she said she would campaign for the victims of domestic violence throughout her lifetime.

The duchess was speaking at Clarence House as she was reunited with Diana Parkes, whose daughter Joanna Simpson was killed by her husband in 2010, and whose story Camilla credits with inspiring her to become a domestic abuse campaigner.