England's Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty has urged people to continue to self-isolate if they test positive for the coronavirus in the coming weeks.

From Thursday, people with a positive test will no longer need to self-isolate under law, but will still be advised to stay at home.

After 1 April, people with Covid symptoms will be asked to "exercise personal responsibility" in their decisions over interactions with other people.

Prof Whitty said that self-isolating is "standard public health advice" for any significant and highly transmissible infection.