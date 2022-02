A BBC researcher posing as a 13-year-old girl witnessed grooming, sexual material, racist insults and a rape threat in the virtual reality world.

As part of the investigation, the BBC spent hours exploring an online virtual world called VRchat. This isn't made by Meta, formerly Facebook, but it is available to download from an app store on the headset.

Meta says it will make safety improvements "as it learns how people interact in these spaces".