Boris Johnson: PM urges people to still be cautious with Covid
The prime minister has urged people to be "remain careful", as all Covid restrictions in England are expected to end in the coming days.
Boris Johnson told BBC's Sunday Morning programme: "We're certainly not asking people to throw caution to the winds."
The government is facing criticism over plans to scrap the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive.
