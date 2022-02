A family who had a 400-year-old oak tree fall on their home during Storm Eunice have told the BBC the experience was "absolutely terrifying".

Sven and Dominic Good were working from home when they heard a "creak and then a huge bang" as the tree came crashing down.

After the initial shock, Mr Good said the family "did the very British thing and went to the pub".

