Ukraine conflict: Shock of Russian invasion would echo around world - Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the shock of Russia invading Ukraine would "echo around the world".
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mr Johnson went on to discuss plans to economically sanction Russia, while highlighting that UK military plans are in place to defend Ukraine.
Mr Johnson stressed the UK still hoped diplomacy and dialogue would still succeed. Russia has repeatedly denied any invasion plans, accusing the West of "hysteria".