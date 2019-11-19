Prince Andrew has settled a US civil sexual assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre for an undisclosed sum.

Ms Giuffre had been suing the Duke of York, claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17. He made no admission of liability and has always denied the allegations.

A statement from their lawyers said the duke regretted his association with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein but, in this 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, he said he did not regret their friendship.

Here's what he had to say back about the allegations back then.