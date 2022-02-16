Russia-Ukraine tensions: Russian troops are in assault positions - Wallace
The UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that Russia is not conducting normal military exercises near Ukraine, and was sceptical of Russia's claims that they were withdrawing some troops from the border.
Mr Wallace went on to say that Russia's military presence on the border with Ukraine was of the size needed for invasion.
On Tuesday, Russia announced that it was pulling-back some of its troops, but there has been no independent confirmation of this and international powers have reacted cautiously.