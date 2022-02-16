The 5,000-year-old human bone found in the Thames

Rower Simon Hunt found a human femur, or upper leg bone in the River Thames, which is more than 5,000 years old.

Experts say it is dated between 3516 and 3365 BC and belonged to a person who was about 5ft 7in (170cm) tall, but it's not been possible to tell if they were male or female.

