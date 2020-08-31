The Mauritian flag has been raised for the first time on the Chagos Islands - an Indian Ocean archipelago controlled by Britain, but claimed by Mauritius.

Britain took control of the Chagos Islands half a century ago, evicting the population of more than 1,000 people to make way for a US military base.

The flag-raising was done as part of a reef-mapping trip organised by the Mauritian government.

The Foreign Office said the UK had "no doubt" as to its "sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory".

