Returning to prison after wrongful conviction at 19

One worker who was wrongly convicted in the Post Office scandal has returned to Holloway Prison as part of her healing process.

Tracy Felstead was sent to the jail at the age of 19. She described the experience as "a memory, a trauma, that will never go away" and said those involved in the ordeal still needed answers.

