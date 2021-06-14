The mum of TV presenter Caroline Flack says she remains ‘sad and very angry’ at the police treatment of her daughter in the months before her death.

The BBC understands the police watchdog has now directed the Met to investigate its decision to charge Ms Flack with assault in 2019 after finding complaints brought by the star’s mother had not been fully addressed.

It said elements of the Met’s response to her had not been reasonable and proportionate.

The Met said the watchdog had only asked it to reinvestigate one element of Mrs Flack’s complaints. It said its thoughts and sympathies remained with Caroline’s family.