Cressida Dick: Sadiq Khan on Met Police chief's resignation
Watch the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, make a statement following the resignation of Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick.
He said he was "not satisfied" with the commissioner's response to a police watchdog report released earlier this month.
Dick said that she had "no choice" but to resign, as it had been made clear that Khan had no confidence in her leadership.
Her departure from the role will take place once a replacement has been found.