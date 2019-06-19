About five million adults in the UK still haven't had a Covid vaccine, according to government figures and ONS population estimates.

Covid vaccines offer very high levels of protection against infection and are safe.

Leicester's director of public health, who took the city through the UK's first local lockdown, is warning unvaccinated people about the impact their behaviour could have on others.

Some of those who've chosen not to be jabbed have been speaking to the BBC's community affairs correspondent, Adina Campbell.

Producer: Anthea Lee.

Filmed and edited by Carl Ward, Steve Lammiman, John Boon, Raeph Ballantyne and Gemma Laister.