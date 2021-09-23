The government wants to see one million more disabled people in work in the next five years.

But the disability employment gap remains stubbornly high - only about 50% of disabled people are in work, compared to 80% of non-disabled people.

Amrit Dhaliwal is blind and has been applying for jobs for the past five years.

But she's come up against many barriers - including being told by one organisation she can't even volunteer there because their office "isn't safe" for a blind person.

