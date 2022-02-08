A traditional military mark of honour has been held to celebrate the anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne.

The gun salutes took place in London's Green Park, Tower Bridge and Edinburgh Castle, as the Queen became the first British monarch to reach a Platinum Jubilee.

A national celebration of the anniversary will culminate in a four-day UK bank holiday weekend in June.

