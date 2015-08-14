At 102, Henry Lewis is the oldest member of the Magic Circle, an honorary life vice president and member of the Inner Magic Circle.

After finding a magic book in a rubbish bin as a child, Henry started making magic. His first public show at his local town hall in Acton - then throughout his life, he travelled to different countries to perform, including America and Canada. Last year, he did a special show for his fellow residents at his assisted care home in north London.

While he was never a professional magician, he took time away from his job as a successful auctioneer and valuer and used his beloved hobby to fund charitable causes.

He was recently awarded an MBE by Prince William at Windsor Castle for services to fundraising and charitable causes.