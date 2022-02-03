Energy prices: Sunak doesn't grasp scale of cost of living crisis - Labour
Chancellor Rishi Sunak's announcement of support for households facing rising energy costs has been met with criticism from Labour.
Shadow international trade secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds told the BBC Mr Sunak had failed to grasp the scale of the cost of living crisis and "something far more ambitious" was needed.
He said the UK was in a "uniquely weak position" over energy prices as a consequence of government decisions over the past 12 years,