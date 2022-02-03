Energy bills may go up again in October - Sunak

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has outlined plans to help households with rising energy costs via council tax rebates and help with bills.

This would provide the majority of families with a total of £350 to help them adjust to higher prices, he said.

Answering reporters' questions at Downing Street, he said he wanted to be honest with people that "we will have to adjust to higher energy prices".

He said there could be further energy bill increases in October, but some government support would kick in at the same time.