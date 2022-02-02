A pilot was forced to make a ''touch and go'' landing after encountering strong winds caused by Storm Corrie.

The British Airways flight from Aberdeen got into trouble as it was trying to land at London Heathrow Airport.

The rear of the plane appears to brush the runway before returning to the skies and then attempt a second landing. The plane eventually arrived safely in Heathrow.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.