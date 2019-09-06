Boxer Mike Tyson, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and a former Archbishop of Canterbury - just a few of the people Peter Tatchell has protested against during a lifetime of campaigning for human rights.

As the activist turns 70, he tells BBC News about the fear he has felt as he faced violence and jail time for standing up to discrimination of all kinds.

Tatchell plans to keep campaigning well into his 90s, and says he hopes to live to see "an end to the residual elements of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in British society".

Reporting by Josh Parry, video by Lorna Acquah.