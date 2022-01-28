Teenager forced to pay for Tourette's diagnosis

A teenager who had to pay for a Tourette's diagnosis says it was a relief to have the condition confirmed.

Edie Pilkington, 16, from Bradford, developed physical and verbal tics during lockdown.

After trying to get help via the NHS, she and her mum ended up travelling 200 miles to one of the few specialists in the country who deals with the condition.

