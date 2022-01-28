Hundreds of dolphins filmed off Pembrokeshire coast

A large pod of 400 dolphins has been filmed off the Pembrokeshire Coast.

The dolphins were seen leaping from the water at Strumble Head, near Fishguard, to the amazement of members of Sea Trust Wales.

Cliff Benson, founder-director of Sea Trust, said: "In over 20 years of recording cetacean species from Strumble, this is almost beyond belief.

"Never before have so many dolphins been seen so close to the shore."

Mr Benson said the numbers could be due to warming oceans or a "catastrophic crash in fish populations elsewhere".

Sea Trust advises people to follow its code of conduct when they encounter dolphins at sea.

