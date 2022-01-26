Bina Patel, aged 56, died after struggling to breathe and waiting almost an hour for an ambulance. Her son Akshay Patel has shared the six phone calls he made to North West Ambulance Service on the night of her death. North West Ambulance say they "can never say sorry enough" for Bina's death. "The amount of time it took for help to arrive is unacceptable and not how we want to care for our patients," a spokesperson said.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android