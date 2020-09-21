Mercedes Gleitze was the first woman to swim the English Channel in 1927.

In the same year she also became the first person to swim the Strait of Gibraltar.

These were just two of her accomplishments and although famous at the time, Mercedes kept her past secret from her children and grandchildren.

Now, with a film being completed about her life and also a plaque being unveiled at her former Brighton home, Mercedes’ efforts are finally being recognised.

Video journalist: Alex Stanger