BBC services and shows will have to be cut as a result of a £285m funding gap arising from the latest licence fee deal, its director general has said.

On Monday, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries told the House of commons the freeze would help people who are struggling with rising household costs.

A TV licence currently costs £159, with the BBC receiving £3.7bn a year to fund services like TV, radio, the BBC website, podcasts, iPlayer and apps.