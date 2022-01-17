The brother of Angela Glover, a British woman whose body was found after the tsunami in Tonga, says the family is "shattered".

Nick Eleini said his sister was "the emotional heart of our family". Reacting to the news that his sister's body had been found following a tsunami which was triggered by an underwater volcano in Tonga, Mr Eleini said: "I don't think we'll ever get over this."

He also told broadcasters about his sister's love for dogs and her dedication to a charity in Tonga which sheltered and rehabilitated stray animals.

