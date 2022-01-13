Boris Johnson is continuing to face calls to resign from Labour and some senior Tories over a drinks party held in the 10 Downing Street garden during lockdown.

Kieron McArdle was fined £100 by police in March 2021 for having three friends in his garden on his birthday during lockdown.

He told the BBC it creates a perception of having "one rule for them, one rule for us".

During the lockdown in early 2021, people were allowed to meet just one person from outside their household or support bubble to exercise outdoors. From 8 March 2021 to 29 March 2021, meeting one person outdoors to socialise, for example for a picnic in a park, was also allowed.

