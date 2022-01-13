Boris Johnson is continuing to face calls to resign from Labour and some senior Tories over a drinks party held in the 10 Downing Street garden during lockdown.

Kieron McArdle was fined £100 by police in March 2021 for having three friends in his garden on his birthday during lockdown.

He told the BBC it creates a perception of having "one rule for them, one rule for us".

