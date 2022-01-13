Should misogyny be a hate crime?

The law has a role to play in addressing misogyny and setting the bar on certain kinds of behaviour, the barrister and Labour peer Baroness Kennedy has said.

"Hate itself is not a crime. We don't have thought crime," Baroness Kennedy told the BBC Hardtalk programme's Stephen Sackur. "It's only in authoritarian states and totalitarian states that they try to punish our thoughts."

While you cannot criminalise people for having misogynistic attitudes, you can criminalise the actions that come from that belief system, she said.

