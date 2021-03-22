Dog theft: Fighting to bring Molly back home

Throughout the pandemic, thousands of incidents of dog theft have been reported across the UK and Ireland. This is the story of Molly, one of those stolen dogs, and of her owner, 23-year-old Ciara, who will never give up the fight to bring her home.

Click here to watch the full investigation on BBC iPlayer which exposes the devastation dog theft has on its victims, and investigates how this booming illegal dog trade has continued to operate during the pandemic.