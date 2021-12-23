The current Covid testing system for people travelling to England has "outlived its usefulness", Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has said, as Omicron is now "widespread and worldwide".

Ahead of a rule change later this week, he said the system - introduced to slow Omicron's spread - had "done its part".

Pre-departure tests will end for fully vaccinated travellers and day two PCRs will be replaced by lateral flow tests.

The shake-up, announced on Wednesday, came after travel firms said the measures were not effective now Omicron was spreading widely.