Zahawi: Covid taught us painful lesson on schools
Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has said the government learnt a "painful lesson" on schools after they were shut because of coronavirus.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast ahead of students returning from the Christmas break, Mr Zahawi said he and the prime minister were "so determined" to keep education open.
All secondary school pupils in England will be tested for Covid at least once before rejoining classes and will be required to wear masks in classrooms.