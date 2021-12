Twenty years ago, Wales woke up on Christmas Eve to the start of a very white Christmas.

The extremely cold weather started in 1981 and did not let up until early February.

In Corwen, Denbighshire, the mercury plummeted to -22.7C (-8.86F).

On 7 January 1982, snow fell non-stop for 36 hours creating 6m high snow drifts.

“It’s been beautiful actually,” one woman said at the time. “The people are wonderful.”