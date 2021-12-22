Whistleblower meets family of detained autistic man

A whistleblower in the case of an autistic man, Tony Hickmott, who has been detained in hospital since 2001 has spoken exclusively to the BBC.

A BBC investigation found 100 people with learning disabilities have been held in specialist hospitals for 20 years or more, including Mr Hickmott.

His parents are fighting to get him rehoused in the community.

Phil Devine, a support worker at a hospital where Mr Hickmott was detained, met his parents.

