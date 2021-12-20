The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has urged the public to "exercise caution" as they go about their lives, following a virtual Cabinet meeting where ministers considered imposing tougher Covid rules in England.

Mr Johnson also encouraged people who are unvaccinated to go out and get a jab.

He insisted that a photograph of a gathering in Downing Street while the UK was under strict Covid restrictions last year was a photo of "people at work, talking about work".