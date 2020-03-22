Online worship has meant that, throughout the pandemic, people can practice their religion at home.

Now the Church of England has released a series of virtual reality carols for those who can’t access services over Christmas.

Charlotte, and her son Adam who has learning difficulties, find in-person religious services difficult. Charlotte describes what online – and now virtual reality – worship means to her.

