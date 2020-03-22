Virtual reality worship: What carols at home looks like this Christmas
Online worship has meant that, throughout the pandemic, people can practice their religion at home.
Now the Church of England has released a series of virtual reality carols for those who can’t access services over Christmas.
Charlotte, and her son Adam who has learning difficulties, find in-person religious services difficult. Charlotte describes what online – and now virtual reality – worship means to her.
Reporter: Harry Farley
Filmed by: John Boon
Edited by: Alex Dackevych