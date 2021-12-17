Police have paid tribute to firefighters who tried to save the lives of four young boys who died in a house fire in Sutton.

Chief Superintendent Dave Stringer of the Met Police spoke to reporters about the deaths of the children, aged between three and four. They were all given CPR by teams called to the address on Thursday evening.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect with the cause of the fire still under investigation.

