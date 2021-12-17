Three young women discuss how lockdown affected their sex lives, as one of the largest studies of sexual behaviour since the beginning of the pandemic is published

The NatSal-Covid study asked 6,650 Brits aged 18-59 about their sex habits during the first four months of lockdown.

Its results suggest that young people were more likely to report having had sex less often, and being less satisfied with their sex lives, than they were before lockdown started.

Reporters: Shelley Phelps and Eleanor Layhe

Filmed and edited by: Eleanor Layhe

Additional filming: Victoria Farncombe